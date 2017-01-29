U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Crutchfield, a 35th Maintenance Squadron structures technician, makes a jump at a ski resort in Hachimantai, Japan, Jan. 29, 2017. Airmen from many shops had the opportunity to ski or snowboard to practice the four Air Force resiliency pillars including: physical, spiritual, mental and social domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.29.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3168862 VIRIN: 170129-F-MZ237-424 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.62 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.