U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alexander Crutchfield, a 35th Maintenance Squadron structures technician, makes a jump at a ski resort in Hachimantai, Japan, Jan. 29, 2017. Airmen from many shops had the opportunity to ski or snowboard to practice the four Air Force resiliency pillars including: physical, spiritual, mental and social domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3168862
|VIRIN:
|170129-F-MZ237-424
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat
LEAVE A COMMENT