Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katelin Napolitano, a 35th Medical Operations Squadron urgent care clinic technician, dons her knit hat at a ski resort in Hachimantai, Japan, Jan. 29, 2017. Airmen spent two days at the resort to practice their four Air Force pillars of resiliency including: physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

