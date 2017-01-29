(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat [Image 3 of 5]

    Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katelin Napolitano, a 35th Medical Operations Squadron urgent care clinic technician, dons her knit hat at a ski resort in Hachimantai, Japan, Jan. 29, 2017. Airmen spent two days at the resort to practice their four Air Force pillars of resiliency including: physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 19:28
    Photo ID: 3168857
    VIRIN: 170129-F-MZ237-367
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

