U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Katelin Napolitano, a 35th Medical Operations Squadron urgent care clinic technician, dons her knit hat at a ski resort in Hachimantai, Japan, Jan. 29, 2017. Airmen spent two days at the resort to practice their four Air Force pillars of resiliency including: physical, mental, social and spiritual. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3168857
|VIRIN:
|170129-F-MZ237-367
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat
