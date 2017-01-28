A piece of nori with a bunny print sits in a bowl of ramen at a ski resort in Hachimantai, Japan, Jan. 28, 2017. The ski resort included many restaurants varying from Japanese to Indian cuisine available for Airmen to eat after skiing or snowboarding to the bottom of the mountain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Sadie Colbert)
|01.28.2017
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
This work, Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Misawa Airmen bond during chapel resiliency retreat
