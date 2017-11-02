Senior Airman Brandon Mayfield, 945th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, works on a stabilizer strut for a C-17 Globemaster III prior to its take off from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., for Patriot Wyvern on Feb. 11, 2017. Patriot Wyvern is a hands-on, bi-annual event conducted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing designed to hone combat skills and improve organizational interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 18:26
|Photo ID:
|3168751
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-OW876-055
|Resolution:
|4816x3416
|Size:
|14.13 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patriot Wyvern [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
