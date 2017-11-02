A Humvee is guided down the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2017. The 349th Air Mobility Wing from the Air Force Reserve and the 801st Engineering Company from the Army Reserve partnered for joint operations training Patriot Wyvern. Patriot Wyvern is a hands-on, bi-annual event conducted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing designed to hone combat skills and improve organizational interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 18:26
|Photo ID:
|3168749
|VIRIN:
|170213-F-OW876-054
|Resolution:
|5496x3664
|Size:
|18.26 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Patriot Wyvern [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
