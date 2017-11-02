A Humvee is guided down the ramp of a C-17 Globemaster III at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., on Feb. 11, 2017. The 349th Air Mobility Wing from the Air Force Reserve and the 801st Engineering Company from the Army Reserve partnered for joint operations training Patriot Wyvern. Patriot Wyvern is a hands-on, bi-annual event conducted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing designed to hone combat skills and improve organizational interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 18:26 Photo ID: 3168749 VIRIN: 170213-F-OW876-054 Resolution: 5496x3664 Size: 18.26 MB Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patriot Wyvern [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.