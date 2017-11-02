(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Patriot Wyvern [Image 3 of 20]

    Patriot Wyvern

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps 

    349th Air Mobility Wing

    Lt. Col. Jason Biggs, 301st Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, scans the sky during a flight during Patriot Wyvern on Feb. 11, 2017. Patriot Wyvern is a hands-on, bi-annual event conducted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing designed to hone combat skills and improve organizational interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Daniel Phelps)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 18:26
    Photo ID: 3168747
    VIRIN: 170213-F-OW876-053
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 16.42 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriot Wyvern [Image 1 of 20], by SSgt Daniel Phelps, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    C-17
    Travis Air Force Base
    Crew chief
    Pilot
    Patriot
    Air Force Reserve
    California
    Air Force
    Citizen Airman
    Solano County

