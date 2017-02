Major General Daniel J. O'Donohue, 1st Marine Division commanding general, speaks with Master Sgt. Tatsuya Fukase, an assault amphibious operator with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force, about what he's learned so far during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb 13. The U.S. Marines taught the Japanese soldiers not only how to operate the AAVs but also AAV techniques and tactics. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US This work, Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element, by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.