Sergeant Daniel A. Sanchez-Quintero, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with Headquarters and Services Company, 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, explains the safety procedures for an AAV to soldiers with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., during Iron Fist 2017 Feb. 13. The U.S. Marines taught the Japanese soldiers not only how to operate the AAVs but also AAV techniques and tactics. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 19:25 Photo ID: 3165365 VIRIN: 170214-M-NM524-001 Resolution: 4596x3064 Size: 6.69 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.