(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element [Image 5 of 7]

    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Sgt. Charles Fernandez, an assault amphibious vehicle crewman with Headquarters and Services Company 3rd Assault Amphibious Battalion, explains the steps of vehicle recovery to Sgt. Tadanao Fujimori, an AAV operator with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force, during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 13. The U.S. Marines taught the Japanese soldiers not only how to operate the AAVs but also AAV techniques and tactics. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 19:25
    Photo ID: 3165366
    VIRIN: 170214-M-NM524-003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Alvin Pujols, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element
    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element
    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element
    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element
    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element
    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element
    Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AAV
    I MEF
    JGSDF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Assault Amphibious Vehicle
    Iron Fist 2017
    IF 17
    Japanese Ground-Self Defense Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT