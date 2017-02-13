Warriors of the Sea train and teach in their element

Soldiers with the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force practice assault amphibious vehicle recovery in calm waters during Exercise Iron First 2017 aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb 13. The U.S. Marines taught the Japanese soldiers not only how to operate the AAVs but also AAV techniques and tactics. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alvin Pujols/ Released)

