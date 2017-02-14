(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Starbucks Grand Opening [Image 1 of 7]

    Starbucks Grand Opening

    MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    U. S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, addresses the audience during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Starbucks at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:21
    Photo ID: 3165006
    VIRIN: 170214-M-ZD670-146
    Resolution: 2480x3720
    Size: 401.87 KB
    Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Starbucks Grand Opening [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Commanding General
    grand opening
    MCCS
    Starbucks
    California
    Marine Corps
    Pacific Views Event Center
    MCIWEST-MCB
    Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea
    ZD670
    LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan
    ribbon cutiing

