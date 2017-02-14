Marine Corps Community Services hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Starbucks at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 14:23
|Photo ID:
|3164993
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-ZD670-143
|Resolution:
|5070x3380
|Size:
|801.21 KB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Starbucks Grand Opening [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
