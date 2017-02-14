Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:23 Photo ID: 3164993 VIRIN: 170214-M-ZD670-143 Resolution: 5070x3380 Size: 801.21 KB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Starbucks Grand Opening [Image 1 of 7], by Cpl Brian Bekkala, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.