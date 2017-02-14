U. S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, center-right, commanding general, Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, cuts the ribbon with Marine Corps Community Services and Starbucks representatives at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Starbucks at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 14:22
|Photo ID:
|3165003
|VIRIN:
|170214-M-ZD670-148
|Resolution:
|2977x1985
|Size:
|322.52 KB
|Location:
|MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Starbucks Grand Opening [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT