Marine Corps Community Services hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Starbucks at the Pacific Views Event Center on Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 14, 2017. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Betzabeth Y. Galvan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 02.14.2017 14:23 Photo ID: 3164996 VIRIN: 170214-M-ZD670-144 Resolution: 4467x2978 Size: 700.1 KB Location: MCIWEST-MCB CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Starbucks Grand Opening [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.