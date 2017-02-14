(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft take flight in support of OIR [Image 3 of 12]

    Aircraft take flight in support of OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A C-130 Hercules departs from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 14, 2017. C-130s are capable of operating on dirt strips and are the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 03:42
    Photo ID: 3163733
    VIRIN: 170214-Z-CO490-154
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft take flight in support of OIR [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

