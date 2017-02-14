Aircraft take flight in support of OIR

An F-22 Raptor launches a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 14, 2017. F-22s have provided close air support and precision guided strikes in an effort to weaken and destroy Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant operations in the Middle East region and around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

