A C-130 Hercules departs from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 14, 2017. C-130s are capable of operating on dirt strips and are the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 03:42
|Photo ID:
|3163736
|VIRIN:
|170214-Z-CO490-156
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aircraft take flight in support of OIR [Image 1 of 12], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
