Heritage Flight 2017

Two F-86 Sabres fly together during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The first production model of the F-86 flew in 1948 and supported the Strategic Air Command from 1949 to 1950. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

