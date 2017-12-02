Heritage Flight 2017

A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, a P-51 and TF-51 Mustang, and a P-38 Lightning fly together during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The HFTCC provides civilian and military pilots the opportunity to practice flying in formation together in preparation for the upcoming air show season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

