A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II, a TF-51 and two P-51 Mustangs fly in formation during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. During the course, aircrews practice ground and flight training to enable civilian pilots of historic military aircraft and U.S. Air Force pilots of current fighter aircraft to fly safely in formations together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 15:43 Photo ID: 3161548 VIRIN: 170212-F-OF524-0893 Resolution: 3777x2125 Size: 5.27 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.