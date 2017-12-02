A TF-51 and P-51 Mustang fly together during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The 20th annual training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2017 Date Posted: 02.13.2017 15:42 Photo ID: 3161534 VIRIN: 170212-F-OF524-0304 Resolution: 1924x1280 Size: 1.06 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.