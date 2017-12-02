(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 8 of 8]

    Heritage Flight 2017

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Drzazgowski 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A TF-51 and P-51 Mustang fly together during the 2017 Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 12, 2017. The 20th annual training event has been held at D-M since 2001 and features aerial demonstrations from historical and modern fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chris Drzazgowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 15:42
    Photo ID: 3161534
    VIRIN: 170212-F-OF524-0304
    Resolution: 1924x1280
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by SrA Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Tucson
    F-22 Raptor
    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    Air Force
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Arizona
    F-35 Lightning II
    P-51 Mustang
    D-M
    Heritage Flight Training and Certification Course 2017
    F-86 Sabres

