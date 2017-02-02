(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility [Image 1 of 3]

    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    (From left) Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Olvera, Capt. Garret Dodgen, Maj. Gen. K.K. Chinn and Lt. Col. Allen Walker cut the ribbon tied across the Company Operations Facility Feb. 3. The 56th Signal Battalion is a deployable unit that provides Army South and U.S. Southern Command with communications support.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 10:47
    This work, 56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility [Image 1 of 3], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

