56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility

(From left) Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Olvera, Capt. Garret Dodgen, Maj. Gen. K.K. Chinn and Lt. Col. Allen Walker cut the ribbon tied across the Company Operations Facility Feb. 3. The 56th Signal Battalion is a deployable unit that provides Army South and U.S. Southern Command with communications support.

