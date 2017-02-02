Lt. Col. Allen D. Walker, commander, 56th Signal Battalion presents Diana Gonzalez, project manager, Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers with a commanders coin from Maj. Gen. K. K. Chinn, commander, U.S. Army South February 3, after a ribbon cutting ceremony inaugurating a new Company Operations Facility on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas..
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 10:47
|Photo ID:
|3160081
|VIRIN:
|170203-A-RP542-001
|Resolution:
|1878x2319
|Size:
|493.05 KB
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility [Image 1 of 3], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
