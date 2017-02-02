Col. Calvin Hudson, II, commander, Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 56th Signal Battalion prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony inauguration the units Company Operations Facility February 3 on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.
56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility
