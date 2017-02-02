(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility [Image 2 of 3]

    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Edward Rivera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Col. Calvin Hudson, II, commander, Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, talks to Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment, 56th Signal Battalion prior to a ribbon cutting ceremony inauguration the units Company Operations Facility February 3 on Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 10:47
    Photo ID: 3160083
    VIRIN: 170203-A-RP542-002
    Resolution: 3384x2546
    Size: 977.55 KB
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility [Image 1 of 3], by Edward Rivera, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility
    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility
    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    56th Signal Battalion inaugurates new Company Operations Facility

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Ribbon Cutting
    Military Construction
    56th Signal Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT