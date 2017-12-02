Lt. Cmdr. William Stewart, chaplain of the 13th Coast Guard District, delivers the benediction during a remembrance ceremony at Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in La Push, Wash., Sunday, Feb 12, 2017. The remembrance ceremony honored the 20-year anniversary of the loss of three Coast Guardsmen aboard Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 44363. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2017 01:52
|Photo ID:
|3159691
|VIRIN:
|170212-G-ZE884-0011
|Resolution:
|3160x2109
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|LA PUSH, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by CPO Nick Ameen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
