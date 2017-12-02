(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony

    LA PUSH, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    A statue outside of Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in La Push, Wash., memorializes the Coast Guardsmen who lost their lives aboard Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 44363 on Feb. 12, 1997. A remembrance ceremony honored the 20-year anniversary of the tragedy. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 01:52
    Photo ID: 3159686
    VIRIN: 170212-G-ZE884-0042
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: LA PUSH, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    TAGS

    SAR
    Memorial
    MLB
    Washington
    Pacific Northwest
    Surfmen

    • LEAVE A COMMENT