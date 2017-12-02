(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony

    LA PUSH, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters

    Rear Adm. Mark E. Butt, the commander of the 13th Coast Guard District, delivers his remarks during a remembrance ceremony at Coast Guard Station Quillayute River in La Push, Wash., Sunday, Feb 12, 2017. The remembrance ceremony honored the 20-year anniversary of the loss of three Coast Guardsmen aboard Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 44363. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.13.2017 01:52
    Photo ID: 3159690
    VIRIN: 170212-G-ZE884-0020
    Resolution: 3168x2114
    Size: 3.78 MB
    Location: LA PUSH, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony [Image 1 of 5], by CPO Nick Ameen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Memorial
    MLB
    Washington
    Pacific Northwest
    Surfmen

