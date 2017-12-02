Station Quillayute River 20-Year Remembrance Ceremony

Senior Chief Petty Officer Cory Wadley, the officer in charge of Coast Guard Station Quillayute River, delivers his remarks during a remembrance ceremony at his station in La Push, Wash., Sunday, Feb 12, 2017. The remembrance ceremony honored the 20-year anniversary of the loss of three Coast Guardsmen aboard Coast Guard Motor Lifeboat 44363. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen

