U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kashif I. Ullah with Marine Aircraft Group 36 participates in (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017. The gas chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to Chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile, or CS gas, which is a bi-annual qualification requirement for Marines. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera LCpl. Caleb T. Maher)

