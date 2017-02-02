(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Physical Fitness Test [Image 1 of 5]

    Physical Fitness Test

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. CALEB MAHER 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with III MEF participate in a revised Physical Fitness Test aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Dec. 20, 2016. The PFT is part of the Marine Corps annual qualification training plan consisting of three events; A 3 Mile run, Sit-ups, and Pull-ups or Pushups. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb T. Maher)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 19:21
    Photo ID: 3159483
    VIRIN: 170202-M-DA642-366
    Resolution: 4901x3267
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Physical Fitness Test [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl CALEB MAHER, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Physical Fitness Test
    Prepare to Break
    Push Through
    Hot Box
    Breaking

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Gas Mask
    Camp Foster
    CS Gas
    MOPP
    U.S. Marine Corps
    CBRN
    1st MAW
    Marines
    Marine Corps Base
    III MEF
    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps installations Pacific
    MWHS-1

