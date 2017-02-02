U.S. Marines with III MEF participate in a revised Physical Fitness Test aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan Dec. 20, 2016. The PFT is part of the Marine Corps annual qualification training plan consisting of three events; A 3 Mile run, Sit-ups, and Pull-ups or Pushups. (U.S. Marine photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb T. Maher)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 19:21
|Photo ID:
|3159483
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-DA642-366
|Resolution:
|4901x3267
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Physical Fitness Test [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl CALEB MAHER, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
