    Prepare to Break [Image 2 of 5]

    Prepare to Break

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. CALEB MAHER 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines Corps LCpl. Steven Pincipo with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 26 prepares to Break the seal of his mask while participating in (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017 The gas chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to Chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile, or CS gas, which is a bi-annual qualification requirement for Marines. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera LCpl. Caleb T. Maher)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 19:24
    Photo ID: 3159480
    VIRIN: 170202-M-DA642-351
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prepare to Break [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl CALEB MAHER, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Physical Fitness Test
    Prepare to Break
    Push Through
    Hot Box
    Breaking

    Japan
    Okinawa
    USMC
    Gas Mask
    Camp Foster
    CS Gas
    MOPP
    U.S. Marine Corps
    CBRN
    1st MAW
    Marines
    Marine Corps Base
    III MEF
    Camp Butler
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps installations Pacific
    MWHS-1

