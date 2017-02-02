U.S. Marines Corps LCpl. Steven Pincipo with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 26 prepares to Break the seal of his mask while participating in (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2. 2017 The gas chamber is a routine exercise to ensure the durability of each Marines gear while exposed to Chlorobenzylidene Malononitrile, or CS gas, which is a bi-annual qualification requirement for Marines. . (U.S. Marine Corps photo by MCIPAC Combat Camera LCpl. Caleb T. Maher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 19:24 Photo ID: 3159480 VIRIN: 170202-M-DA642-351 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.14 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prepare to Break [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl CALEB MAHER, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.