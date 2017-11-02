Colonel Halvorson Promotion

Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General for the State of Montana, shakes the hand of newly promoted Colonel Corey Halvorson after swearing into his new position at Joint Force Headquarters, Fort Harrison, Mont., February 11, 2017.

