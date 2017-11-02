Maj. Gen. Matthew Quinn, the Adjutant General for the State of Montana, shakes the hand of newly promoted Colonel Corey Halvorson after swearing into his new position at Joint Force Headquarters, Fort Harrison, Mont., February 11, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 16:41
|Photo ID:
|3159320
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-CQ037-237
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel Halvorson Promotion [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT