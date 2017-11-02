(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Colonel Halvorson Promotion [Image 1 of 7]

    Colonel Halvorson Promotion

    HELENA, MT, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Photo by Spc. Michael Hunnisett 

    103rd Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Hronek, of the Montana Air National Guard, congratulates newly promoted Colonel Halvorson, Chief Information Officer, and J6 for the Montana National Guard in the auditorium of Joint Force Headquarters, Fort Harrison, Mont. on February 11, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 16:42
    Photo ID: 3159323
    VIRIN: 170211-A-CQ037-692
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.74 MB
    Location: HELENA, MT, US 
