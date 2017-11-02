Brig. Gen. Hronek, of the Montana Air National Guard, congratulates newly promoted Colonel Halvorson, Chief Information Officer, and J6 for the Montana National Guard in the auditorium of Joint Force Headquarters, Fort Harrison, Mont. on February 11, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 16:42
|Photo ID:
|3159323
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-CQ037-692
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.74 MB
|Location:
|HELENA, MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel Halvorson Promotion [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
