Brig. Gen. Jeff Ireland congratulates the wife and mother of Colonel Halvorson before his promotion ceremony takes place at Joint Force Headquarters, Fort Harrison, Mont. Colonel Halvorson is the Chief Information Officer for the Montana National Guard.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2017 16:41
|Photo ID:
|3159316
|VIRIN:
|170211-A-CQ037-111
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|MT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Colonel Halvorson Promotion [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT