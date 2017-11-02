Colonel Halvorson Promotion

Brig. Gen. Jeff Ireland congratulates the wife and mother of Colonel Halvorson before his promotion ceremony takes place at Joint Force Headquarters, Fort Harrison, Mont. Colonel Halvorson is the Chief Information Officer for the Montana National Guard.

