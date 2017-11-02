Lt. Col. Corey Halvorson, the Chief Information Officer for the Montana National Guard, was promoted to Col. on Feb. 11 in a ceremony at the Helena Armed Forces Reserve Center auditorium. Congratulations Col. Halvorson!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 16:41 Photo ID: 3159315 VIRIN: 170211-A-CQ037-056 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 4.86 MB Location: HELENA, MT, US Hometown: BUTTE, MT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Halvorson Promotion [Image 1 of 7], by SPC Michael Hunnisett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.