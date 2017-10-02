Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR

A 380th Air Expeditionary Wing KC-10 Extender launches from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 10, 2017. The KC-10s have contributed to Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve by offloading fuel to various Coalition aircraft working to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

