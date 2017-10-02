Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR

A 380th Air Expeditionary Wing U-2 Dragon Lady launches from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 10, 2017. The historic U-2 has been in operation since the 1960s and continues its legacy in Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
