(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR [Image 3 of 4]

    Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A 380th Air Expeditionary Wing U-2 Dragon Lady launches from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 10, 2017. The historic U-2 has been in operation since the 1960s and continues its legacy in Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 03:46
    Photo ID: 3158217
    VIRIN: 170210-Z-CO490-058
    Resolution: 4120x2742
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR
    Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR
    Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR
    Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    Take off
    Milestone
    KC-10 Extender
    AFCENT
    ISR
    sortie
    Lockheed
    launch
    French
    U-2
    Iraq
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Liberation
    Dragon lady
    380 AEW
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    Develop Relationships
    Dassault Atlantique 2
    CO490

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT