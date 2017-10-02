Coalition aircraft launch sorties in support of OIR

A French Dassault Atlantique 2 launches from an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 10, 2017. During Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, France has assisted in training Iraqi Security Forces, conducting air strikes, patrolling for surveillance and intelligence-gathering dedicated to the defeat of ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
