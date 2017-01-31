Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village

Honduran Army 1st Lt. Wilmer Perdomo (left), works as an interpreter for U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Bill Rogers (right), during a Medical readiness Training Exercise in Estancia, La Paz, Jan. 31. The partnership formed by the combined personnel and organizations helped provide care for more than 1,000 patients during the two day mission. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

