    Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 4 of 4]

    Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village

    LA PAZ, HONDURAS

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Capt. Joe Kofoed, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, tends to a patient with the help of a Honduran volunteer during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Estancia, La Paz, Jan. 31. Volunteers worked as interpreters to facilitate communication between the U.S. servicemembers and patients. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:53
    Photo ID: 3156941
    VIRIN: 170131-O-VI420-019
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.75 MB
    Location: LA PAZ, HN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 1 of 4], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village

    humanitarian assistance
    partnership
    Honduras
    Central America
    MEDRETES
    partner of choice

