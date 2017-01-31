Capt. Joe Kofoed, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, tends to a patient with the help of a Honduran volunteer during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Estancia, La Paz, Jan. 31. Volunteers worked as interpreters to facilitate communication between the U.S. servicemembers and patients. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
This work, Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 1 of 4], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
