U.S. Army Spc. Rachel Attwood, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, checks a patient’s temperature during a medical screening prior to seeing a provider as part of a Medical readiness Training Exercise in Estancia, La Paz, Feb. 1. MEDRETES help servicemembers prepare for humanitarian assistance missions in remote areas. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:53 Photo ID: 3156947 VIRIN: 170131-O-VI420-025 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.72 MB Location: LA PAZ, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 1 of 4], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.