    Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 2 of 4]

    Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village

    LA PAZ, HONDURAS

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Maj. Eric Sorensen and Sgt. Charissa Youngs, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, perform an extraction on a patient during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Estancia, La Paz, Jan. 31. Personnel from JTF-Bravo worked side by side with local nurses and physicians, as well as Honduran soldiers to provide the population with immunizations, preventive medicine, dental services, basic medical care and pharmacy services during the two-day mission. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 1 of 4], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    humanitarian assistance
    partnership
    Honduras
    Central America
    MEDRETES
    partner of choice

