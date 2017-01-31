U.S. Army Maj. Eric Sorensen and Sgt. Charissa Youngs, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element, perform an extraction on a patient during a Medical Readiness Training Exercise in Estancia, La Paz, Jan. 31. Personnel from JTF-Bravo worked side by side with local nurses and physicians, as well as Honduran soldiers to provide the population with immunizations, preventive medicine, dental services, basic medical care and pharmacy services during the two-day mission. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:53 Photo ID: 3156950 VIRIN: 170131-O-VI420-041 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.76 MB Location: LA PAZ, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honduran, U.S. partnership provides medical care for underserved village [Image 1 of 4], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.