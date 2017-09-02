Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers

Miller’s Landing personnel serve food to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society volunteers during the society’s annual banquet aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. During the banquet, awards based on time and effort donated to the society were given to the volunteers as a thank you from the NMCRS. Volunteers make up of 90 percent of the society’s workforce. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

