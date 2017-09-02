(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers

    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Stacy Mergen, center, was awarded for her efforts as a volunteer for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society during an annual banquet aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pangborn, left, and Col. Todd Ferry distributed awards based on hours and efforts donated to the society. Ferry is the commanding officer of MCAS Cherry Point and Pangborn is the air station sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:10
    Photo ID: 3156893
    VIRIN: 170209-M-AI083-033
    Resolution: 2315x1543
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers, by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Department of Defense
    Service Members
    Senior Leadership
    USMC
    2nd MAW
    United States Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point
    Banquet
    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Volunteering
    Civilians
    Sailors
    Employees
    Marines
    NMCRS
    MCAS Cherry Point
    2d MAW
    Semper Fi
    Awards Ceremony
    United States Marines
    2MAW
    Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society
    Stacy Mergen
    Judy Robison

