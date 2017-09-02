Stacy Mergen, center, was awarded for her efforts as a volunteer for the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society during an annual banquet aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. Sgt. Maj. Benjamin Pangborn, left, and Col. Todd Ferry distributed awards based on hours and efforts donated to the society. Ferry is the commanding officer of MCAS Cherry Point and Pangborn is the air station sergeant major. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 16:10 Photo ID: 3156893 VIRIN: 170209-M-AI083-033 Resolution: 2315x1543 Size: 1.94 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.