Judy Robison, center, is the recipient of an award of recognition during the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society’s annual banquet aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. “[The NMCRS] has impacted me over 30 years,” said Robison, a volunteer since 1980. NMCRS provides volunteers and employees with the training and resources to be effective, offering consistent services throughout the society. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 16:10
|Photo ID:
|3156891
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-AI083-030
|Resolution:
|4550x3033
|Size:
|6.72 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Jason Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers
LEAVE A COMMENT