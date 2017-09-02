Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society thanks volunteers

Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society volunteers were recognized during an annual banquet for taking care of Marines and Sailors aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Feb. 9, 2017. The mission of the society is to provide financial, educational and other need-based assistance to active-duty or retired Marines and Sailors, their eligible family members, and survivors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jason Jimenez/ Released)

Date Taken: 02.09.2017, by Cpl Jason Jimenez, MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US. This work is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.