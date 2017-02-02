Michael LaBonte, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron corrosion control work leader, inspects a corrosion trailer at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 2, 2017. The corrosion control team dispatches out to the missile fields to remove any corrosion that cannot be removed in the shop. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)
This work, CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
