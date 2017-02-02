CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage

Gerald Ferdon, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron corrosion control specialist, paints a panel mod stand at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 2, 2017. Members of the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron corrosion control team minimize the effects of corrosion on equipment used at the 91st missile sites. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

