    CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage [Image 2 of 5]

    CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Gerald Ferdon, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron corrosion control specialist, sandblasts parts at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 2, 2017. The corrosion control team uses the sand blasting booth to help minimize the effects of corrosion on equipment used at the 91st Missile Wing missile sites. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:53
    Photo ID: 3156618
    VIRIN: 170202-F-IY281-0063
    Resolution: 3640x2736
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    corrosion control team

