CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage

Gerald Ferdon, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron corrosion control specialist, sandblasts parts at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 2, 2017. The corrosion control team uses the sand blasting booth to help minimize the effects of corrosion on equipment used at the 91st Missile Wing missile sites. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)

