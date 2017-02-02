Gerald Ferdon, 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron corrosion control specialist, stands in a spray booth at Minot Air Force Base, N.D., Feb. 2, 2017. The corrosion control team uses the spray booth to apply corrosion-resistant coatings onto various equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class Jonathan McElderry)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 14:53
|Photo ID:
|3156616
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-IY281-0044
|Resolution:
|1776x2630
|Size:
|442.14 KB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CCT rust riders prevent equipment damage [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Jonathan McElderry, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
